Faldo golf links plan as Hann starts Clark non-gaming build

The Hann brand associated with a gaming venue at Clark in the Philippines, held on Saturday a ceremony of groundbreaking at New Clark City for a project known as Hann Reserve.

The 450-hectare (1,112-acre) “luxury mountain resort development” is to have several upmarket hotels, villas, and “residences”. The project will include three 18-hole golf courses, one of them designed by former world number one-ranked golfer Nick Faldo (pictured, right). The scheme will also have Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA)-affilated facilities, the release said.

Luxury hotel and villa brands from hospitality group Accor SA, and from Marriott International, are to be part of Hann Reserve development, according to the statement.

There will be 50 pool villas from Accor’s Banyan Tree hotel brand at Hann Reserve, and also a 200-key Angsana hotel. Additionally the Accor brand will be represented within the development, by a Sofitel hotel with 300 rooms, and an Emblems Collection hotel, with 200 rooms.

A further 50 villas will be offered on site under Marriott International’s The Luxury Collection marque, and that group’s Westin hotel brand will have a 200-key facility.

Hann Reserve is also to have two residential developments, with villas, townhouses, shops, an international school, condominiums, and some sports and recreational facilities, the release mentioned.

“…this landmark development [Hann Reserve] will usher in the most luxurious and exclusive golfing and leisure experience for golfers and non-golfers alike, families and business-leisure travellers,” said Han Daesik (pictured, second left), chairman and chief executive of Hann Development Corp in prepared remarks, cited in the release. The entity is described as the developer of the Hann Reserve project.

Mr Han is also the chairman and chief executive of Hann Philippines Inc, which promotes Hann Casino and Resort in Clark Freeport.

The Saturday groundbreaking ceremony was attended by several Philippine officials, including the chairman of the country’s casino regulator, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor), Al Tengco.

The other two golf courses at Hann Reserve are to be created by South Korean professional golfer KJ Choi, and the Nicklaus Design company.