S. Korea firm POSCO to oversee new Hann projects in Clark

South Korean builder POSCO Engineering and Construction Co Ltd will oversee the construction, design and development of two new projects under the Hann Resorts brand at Clark, in the Philippines.

Hann Lux and Hann Reserve are described by their parent group Hann Philippines Inc, as “multibillion [U.S.-dollar] premier integrated resort projects”, according to a Wednesday press release about the partnership with POSCO Engineering and Construction.

Han Daesik, chairman and chief executive of Hann Philippines was quoted as saying POSCO’s “expertise and craftsmanship is recognised internationally”.

He added: “This collaboration is sure to fast-track our development plans for Clark and New Clark City with the rise of Hann Lux and Hann Reserve.”

Hann Lux will be near the group’s recently-revamped Hann Casino and Resort at Clark. Hann Lux will offer two luxury hotel brands of French hospitality group Accor SA – Sofitel Clark and Emblems Clark – as well as its own “world-class casino”; plus “residences and commercial areas”, the Wednesday release said.

Hann Lux constructon is targeted to start “in 2025″, the Hann Resorts brand additionally told GGRAsia in response to our enquiry.

Hann Reserve will be in what the group termed a “mountainous” area at New Clark City, in Tarlac province. It will feature two other hotel brands of Accor: Banyan Tree and Angsana. Hann Reserve’s Banyan Tree will include “pool villas and a tropical garden spa”, according to the Wednesday release.

The Hann Resorts brand said in a separate release on Wednesday, that Hann Reserve would have a Professional Golfers’ Association-branded golf academy, and three 18-hole golf courses.

A later phase of Hann Reserve will have two hotel brands via Marriott International: Westin Hotel and The Luxury Collection, according to Hann Resorts’ corporate information mentioned in the initial Wednesday release.

Groundbreaking for Hann Reserve is targeted for “November 2022″, the Hann Resorts brand additionally noted to GGRAsia.

All Hann Resorts’ developments in Clark – the already-operating Hann Casino and Resort, and the new projects Hann Lux and Hann Reserve – represent an overall estimated investment of US$2 billion, Hann Resorts told GGRAsia. Within that price tag, Hann Lux and Hann Reserve are each estimated to represent capital expenditure of US$800 million, according to the project promoter.