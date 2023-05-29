FBM enters U.S. market via Easy$Link deployment in Florida

FBM, a maker of casino slot machines and an international specialist in electronic bingo machines, says it has delivered its first product in the United States.

The firm said it had entered the United States market this month, via the deployment at the Hialeah Park Casino, in Hialeah, Florida, of the ‘Rainbow Falls’ and ‘Catch the Gold’ slot games, part of its Easy$Link collection.

FBM added that the games had “received great acceptance” from U.S. players.

The release quoted Renato Almeida, director at FBM, as saying the firm was “thrilled to open the doors of the U.S. market”. The company’s casino products are already available in several other countries, from the Philippines to Mexico and Ireland.

Discussing the firm’s strategy for Florida, Roberto Regianini, chief commercial officer at FBM, stated: “Our dedication to innovation and the highest standards of quality will serve as the cornerstone of our success in this bright market.”

The press release said FBM expected to announce new deals and game releases for the U.S. market in “the upcoming months”.

In October last year, FBM launched at Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2022, in the United States, its “Asian-inspired” slot machine product “Jin Qián Link”.