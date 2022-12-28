2022 progress year for FBM after Covid challenges: firm

FBM, a maker of casino slot machines and an international specialist in electronic bingo machines, says it achieved “impressive steps” in 2022, as the gaming industry recovered from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, after having “slowed down over the past two years”.

The 2022 gains included “major expansion advances, new partnerships, innovative games, solidarity initiatives, more employees and relevant partnership deals,” said the firm in a press release, summarising its activities over the past 12 months.

In October, FBM launched at Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2022, in the United States, its “Asian-inspired” slot machine product “Jin Qián Link”. The multi-game product gathers four themes in four games – “Lucky Guī”, “Great Bái Hǔ”, “Golden Lóng”, and “Eternal Fènghuáng”.

In the video bingo game category, FBM said it launched several “restyles” during the past 12 months, “making a huge impact”on bingo fans in the Mexico and Philippines markets.

“’Underwater Riches’ and ‘Bingolicious’ are two examples of games that now have new graphics and fresh bonuses ready to engage players,” stated the company in its overview of 2022.

FBM added that looking ahead, the “iGaming universe will also be a top priority for the group,” via its FBM Digital Systems arm, known as FBMDS.

FBM also highlighted the expanding role of FBM Foundation’s benevolent work during the past 12 months. It included post-typhoon relief work in Isabela province, part of Luzon, the main island in the Philippines.

There was also a blood donation campaign in Pasig in the Philippines, with the Red Cross. Also in the Philippines, the foundation also did other charity work in Payatas, Quezon City; and post-typhoon relief in Noveleta, Cavite province.