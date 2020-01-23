FBM seeks to boost online gaming presence in 2020

Jan 23, 2020 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
FBM, a maker of casino slot machines – and an international specialist in electronic bingo machines with a strong presence in the Philippines – says it is eyeing to strengthen in 2020 its presence in the online gaming segment.
The firm established late last year a specific brand for the provision of online products, called FBM DS. It currently has on offer more than 30 games, including spin games, video bingo, baccarat, blackjack and video poker.
FBM said in a recent press release that it already had games available in a number of online casinos. In addition, the firm stated it had signed eight agreements for integration of its products in online casinos; the deals are to be executed within the next few months, it said.
The FBM press release quoted company executive Renato Almeida (pictured in a file photo) as saying that the company’s products for the online market were receiving “positive feedback”.
He added: “We have huge expectations about the growth of our online games’ portfolio. The expansion of FBM’s digital presence, through the FBM DS brand, is one of our biggest goals for 2020”.
FBM – established in 2001 – has made a name for itself as an international specialist in electronic bingo machines. More recently, in 2018, it launched its first slot machine cabinet, complemented by a library of reel games and a link product.
As part of its expansion strategy, FBM announced in July last year a new corporate brand identity and a redesigned logo.
