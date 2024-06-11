G2E Asia 2024 and Asian IR Expo totalled 6.3k visitors

This year’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, a three-day trade show and conference held in Macau for the regional casino industry, and the simultaneous Asian IR Expo, focusing on non-gaming services and activities at integrated resorts (IRs), attracted in combination 6,319 visitors.

That is according to a Tuesday announcement on behalf of the organisers. The tally was about a fifth fewer than the 8,000 the promoters had predicted in a pre-event press conference in early May.

The number was also circa 60.5 percent down on the more than 16,000 visitors reported for the pre-pandemic 2019 edition of G2E Asia. The latter had been a standalone event without a separate element for non-gaming.

The combined 2024 events had 458 “privilege members,” said the statement, in a reference to qualified buyers. G2E Asia 2024 and the Asian IR Expo covered 22,000 square metres (236,806 sq. feet) of event space, said the update.

G2E Asia 2024 and the Asian IR Expo – co-organised by Reed Exhibitions and the American Gaming Association – were held from June 4 to June 6 at the Venetian Macao casino resort.

The gatherings overlapped with a major trade event in the Philippines for the online gaming sector, SiGMA Asia 2024, held from June 3 to 5 at the SMX Convention Center, in Manila.