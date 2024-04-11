SiGMA Asia 2024 says Pagcor fully supporting Manila show

SiGMA Asia 2024 has received “written…. full endorsement” from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), that country’s gaming regulator. That is according to an announcement from the organisers of SiGMA Asia 2024, a trade event and conference for the online gaming sector, that will be held from June 3 to June 5 inclusive, at the SMX Convention Center, in Pasay, Manila.

An inaugural edition of SiGMA Asia was held at the same venue last year (pictured).

The event promoter uploaded a message on its SiGMA World corporate website, quoting from the Pagcor letter it reported receiving in support of this year’s edition.

The regulator’s statement said it recognised “the immense potential of the gaming and financial technology sectors in the Philippines”.

The letter reportedly added: “We believe the SiGMA Asia summit will play a pivotal role in further elevating these industries to new heights.”

Pagcor further stated: “By bringing together key stakeholders, thought leaders and innovators, this summit promises to foster collaboration, drive innovation, and explore opportunities for growth and development within these dynamic sectors.”

SiGMA’s update also quoted from an interview its team did last month with Alejandro Tengco, Pagcor’s chairman and chief executive.

It cited Mr Tengco as saying: “Investors can expect more structural changes towards a more comprehensive legal infrastructure which, in turn, should make the Philippines a more attractive gaming jurisdiction.”

He was also quoted as mentioning: “We shall also continue lowering our licence fees and modernising our systems to help realise our vision of making the Philippines the gold standard in gaming in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Mr Tengco was a keynote speaker at last year’s show, where he revealed details of plans for a casinofilipino.com online gaming platform.

GGRAsia was named “Gaming Media of the Year” at the Asia Awards ceremony for the inaugural edition of SiGMA Asia.