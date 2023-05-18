G2E Singapore expecting 6k visitors, 100+ exhibitors

The organisers of Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore say they are expecting about “6,000 visitors from Asia and abroad”, and “more than 100 exhibiting companies” during the three-day industry conference and trade show.

The event is scheduled from May 30 to June 1 inclusive, at the Marina Bay Sands casino resort. It is organised by Reed Exhibitions and the American Gaming Association.

The G2E Asia event in Singapore “will feature content on the latest innovative products, market trends, [and] regulatory requirements”, as well as networking opportunities with “technology specialists, regulators, and top leaders in the field,” according to a written announcement from the organisers.

Bill Miller, president and chief executive of the American Gaming Association, will give a keynote speech on day one. An adviser to a Thailand parliamentary committee mulling the legalisation of casino business in that country is to be a panellist on the first day.

The Singapore conference and trade show in May “falls nicely in the global gaming event calendar,” stated the organisers, without confirming if it would continue to take place next year.

Last year’s G2E Asia edition in Singapore “welcomed nearly 5,000 visitors, reuniting the Asian gaming community in-person for the first time since 2019”.

“It marked a milestone for G2E Asia”, which serves to connect “thousands” of industry professionals, including from leading suppliers and operators from the top casino jurisdictions in Asia, said the announcement.

The Singapore conference and trade show will be held just weeks before the first in-person edition of a G2E Asia-branded event to be held in Macau since 2019.