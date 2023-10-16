Galaxy Ent ‘not considering re-entering Boracay’

Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd says it is “not considering re-entering Boracay,” in the Philippines, “to develop a resort” there. The firm said that was “contrary to some recent media reports”.

The group added in its Monday statement, referring to the comeback of the Macau market as a whole this year, after the lifting of citywide Covid-19 restrictions, and also to expansion of its flagship Galaxy Macau resort on Cotai: “Our recent focus is on the full reopening of Macau, ramping up our recently launched Phase 3 and the construction of Phase 4.”

GGRAsia had approached Galaxy Entertainment for comment, after reports in the Philippine media citing Sunday remarks by businessman and politician Albee Benitez, that he would welcome the casino group’s return to negotiations on a US$500-million Boracay scheme.

Mr Benitez, who is also mayor of Bacolod City, in the north of the country, founded Leisure and Resorts World Corp, which changed name to DigiPlus Interactive Corp earlier this year. Mr Benitez stepped down in 2021 from the management of the company.

As far back as 2017, the Philippine firm had proposed the idea of a Boracay casino resort, and Galaxy Entertainment had at that time indicated interest.

In late 2019, Leisure and Resorts World said it was abandoning plans for partnering with Galaxy Entertainment in Boracay.