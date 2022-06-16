Galaxy Ent says in talks with partner on Waldo Casino future

Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd said in a Thursday email to GGRAsia that it was “currently in talks with the related partner to evaluate the situation” regarding the future of its satellite venue Waldo Casino, part of the Waldo Casino and Hotel property (pictured) in downtown Macau.

The gaming firm did not specify the identity of the partner it was speaking to, but said it would “make further announcements as and when appropriate”.

In the Macau market, satellites are usually hotel casinos involving third party investors, but which run gaming under a service agreement with one of Macau’s casino licensees.

Earlier on Thursday, the Portuguese-language radio service of public broadcaster TDM had reported – citing sources it did not identify – that Waldo Casino, one of three so-called satellite properties controlled by independent investors but utilising Galaxy Entertainment’s gaming licence and marketed by the group as City Clubs, would close at the end of June.

In the early hours of Thursday, Galaxy Entertainment had confirmed that the other City Clubs – President Casino and Rio Casino, also in Macau’s downtown district – had ceased operation by the end of Wednesday (June 15).

GGRAsia also approached Macau’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, asking for comment on Waldo Casino’s reported pending closure. It said on Thursday afternoon it was still handling GGRAsia’s query.

In 2013, Galaxy Entertainment acquired what had been a fourth of the City Clubs – the Grand Waldo Hotel in the Cotai district next door to Galaxy Macau. Galaxy Entertainment renovated Grand Waldo and later opened it as Broadway Macau.