Galaxy Ent to pay one-month bonus to 97pct of its staff

Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd announced on Monday a “discretionary bonus” equivalent to one month of salary for “eligible team members at senior manager grade and below”.
The company said in a press release that the bonus would cover “around 97 percent” of staff, in appreciation for “their hard work and contribution” during 2024.
“The discretionary bonus equivalent to one month of base salary and guaranteed tips – if applicable – will be granted to all eligible team members on January 22, 2025,” stated the casino firm.
The company said it “would like to thank its team members for their collective and continued efforts” in supporting Galaxy Entertainment’s “commitment to facilitating the diverse and sustainable development of Macau’s integrated tourism and leisure industry”.
The firm also said it “created platforms to support” its employees’ professional and personal development, “offering a range of diverse career and training opportunities”.
Earlier this month, Galaxy Entertainment named Francis Lui Yiu Tung as group chairman, following the death in November of his father, Lui Che Woo, the founding chairman.
The company is set to open in “mid-2025″ a Capella Hotels and Resorts-branded property – a new 17-storey ultra-luxury hotel tower – at the Galaxy Macau resort (pictured) in Cotai.
Galaxy Entertainment was the first of the city’s six casino operators to make a public announcement about the payment of a bonus to its staff for work done during 2024.
But Macau market rival SJM Resorts Ltd, the Macau operations unit of Hong Kong-listed casino firm SJM Holdings Ltd, was the first to commit to a “special discretionary bonus” to its employees, according to a social media posting by a gaming labour group. GGRAsia has approached the company asking for an official statement.
