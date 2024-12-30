 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Galaxy Ent to pay one-month bonus to 97pct of its staff

Dec 30, 2024 Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck  

Galaxy Ent to pay one-month bonus to 97pct of its staff

Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd announced on Monday a “discretionary bonus” equivalent to one month of salary for “eligible team members at senior manager grade and below”.

The company said in a press release that the bonus would cover “around 97 percent” of staff, in appreciation for “their hard work and contribution” during 2024.

“The discretionary bonus equivalent to one month of base salary and guaranteed tips – if applicable – will be granted to all eligible team members on January 22, 2025,” stated the casino firm.

The company said it “would like to thank its team members for their collective and continued efforts” in supporting Galaxy Entertainment’s “commitment to facilitating the diverse and sustainable development of Macau’s integrated tourism and leisure industry”.

The firm also said it “created platforms to support” its employees’ professional and personal development, “offering a range of diverse career and training opportunities”.

Earlier this month, Galaxy Entertainment named Francis Lui Yiu Tung as group chairman, following the death in November of his father, Lui Che Woo, the founding chairman.

The company is set to open in “mid-2025″ a Capella Hotels and Resorts-branded property – a new 17-storey ultra-luxury hotel tower – at the Galaxy Macau resort (pictured) in Cotai.

Galaxy Entertainment was the first of the city’s six casino operators to make a public announcement about the payment of a bonus to its staff for work done during 2024.

But Macau market rival SJM Resorts Ltd, the Macau operations unit of Hong Kong-listed casino firm SJM Holdings Ltd, was the first to commit to a “special discretionary bonus” to its employees, according to a social media posting by a gaming labour group. GGRAsia has approached the company asking for an official statement.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Consumer outlook key for APAC gaming in 2025: experts

Consumer outlook key for APAC gaming in 2025: experts

Dec 31, 2024  

The performance of China’s economy is likely to loom large over the Asia-Pacific (APAC) casino market during 2025, say several commentators in remarks to GGRAsia. Thailand’s casino-legalisation...
Read More
Sands China announces bonus, salary increase for staff

Sands China announces bonus, salary increase for staff

Dec 31, 2024  

Melco Resorts discretionary bonus for Macau, HK staff

Melco Resorts discretionary bonus for Macau, HK staff

Dec 31, 2024  

Wynn Macau Ltd confident on 2025, flags bonus to staff

Wynn Macau Ltd confident on 2025, flags bonus to staff

Dec 31, 2024  

MGM China month bonus, Pansy Ho praises non-gaming work

MGM China month bonus, Pansy Ho praises non-gaming work

Dec 31, 2024  

Pick of the Day

”I think there will be gaming in Thailand. I just don’t really know what it’s going to look like. I think this notion that we’re going to have [in aggregate] US$32 billion of investment, is completely unrealistic”

Vitaly Umansky
Senior analyst at Seaport Research Partners