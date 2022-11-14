Gaming supplier Aristocrat promotes Sally Denby to CFO

Australia-listed casino gaming provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd says it appointed Sally Denby as the group’s chief financial officer (CFO). The appointment takes effect “immediately” subject to the “receipt of necessary regulatory pre-approvals,” stated the company in a Monday press release.

Ms Denby had been promoted in February 2022 to deputy CFO at Aristocrat, after serving seven years in senior finance leadership roles in the company, according to the announcement.

The statement quoted Aristocrat’s chief executive and managing director Trevor Croker saying Ms Denby “has proven to be an outstanding enterprise leader and a trusted finance partner”.

Mr Croker said a “comprehensive global search” had identified Ms Denby “as the best candidate to step into the role” of CFO at Aristocrat.

“Sally has worked effectively with myself and our leaders in supporting the execution of our growth strategy and ensuring seamless continuity post the departure of our previous CFO in April,” he stated.

He added: “Sally’s cultural impact, deep engagement with our operating businesses and understanding of our obligations as an Australian Securities Exchange listed company further add to her credentials.”

Aristocrat had announced in December 2021 that the firm’s CFO since 2018, Julie Cameron-Doe, was moving to casino group Wynn Resorts Ltd with effect from the second quarter of 2022.