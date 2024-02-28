Gaming venues at RWG shut for upgrades: GEN Malaysia

Genting Malaysia Bhd, operator of Malaysia’s only casino complex, Resorts World Genting (pictured), says the closure of the complex’s Circus Palace and Hollywood gaming zones was “temporary” in order to “facilitate improvements” to the property.

The information was disclosed in a Thursday (February 28) announcement on ithe property’s website. In a previous statement, the promoter had said the two gaming spaces were closing with effect from Thursday.

“In our ongoing effort to improve our operational efficiency and enhance the gaming and entertainment experience for our guests, we continuously upgrade our facilities,” stated Genting Malaysia in its latest announcement regarding the complex’s gaming venues.

“This will involve temporarily closing certain sections of our casino to facilitate the improvements,” it added. “Our gaming operations continue to operate as usual.”

The earlier announcement had said for patrons to “proceed” to the property’s SkyCasino “for gaming”. The company has not mentioned for how long the gaming spaces will be shut.

Malaysian Chinese-language newspaper Oriental Daily reported – without citing the source of the information – that the two gaming spaces that are now closed had seen much lower patron traffic after the Covid-19 pandemic, with most players preferring the newer SkyCasino.

Resorts World Genting is at Genting Highlands, an upland area outside Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur.