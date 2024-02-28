Gaming venues at RWG shut for upgrades: GEN Malaysia

Feb 28, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
Genting Malaysia Bhd, operator of Malaysia’s only casino complex, Resorts World Genting (pictured), says the closure of the complex’s Circus Palace and Hollywood gaming zones was “temporary” in order to “facilitate improvements” to the property.
The information was disclosed in a Thursday (February 28) announcement on ithe property’s website. In a previous statement, the promoter had said the two gaming spaces were closing with effect from Thursday.
“In our ongoing effort to improve our operational efficiency and enhance the gaming and entertainment experience for our guests, we continuously upgrade our facilities,” stated Genting Malaysia in its latest announcement regarding the complex’s gaming venues.
“This will involve temporarily closing certain sections of our casino to facilitate the improvements,” it added. “Our gaming operations continue to operate as usual.”
The earlier announcement had said for patrons to “proceed” to the property’s SkyCasino “for gaming”. The company has not mentioned for how long the gaming spaces will be shut.
Malaysian Chinese-language newspaper Oriental Daily reported – without citing the source of the information – that the two gaming spaces that are now closed had seen much lower patron traffic after the Covid-19 pandemic, with most players preferring the newer SkyCasino.
Resorts World Genting is at Genting Highlands, an upland area outside Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur.
Feb 27, 2024
Jan 11, 2024
Feb 28, 2024
Feb 28, 2024
Feb 28, 2024Members of Macau’s Legislative Assembly approved on Wednesday the first reading of the draft “Law to Combat Gambling Crimes”, which has been presented by the city’s authorities as a...
Feb 28, 2024
Feb 28, 2024
(Click here for more)
”Our businesses delivered double-digit growth across the board throughout the year, enabled by strategic investments and strong execution”
Matt Wilson
President and chief executive of Light & Wonder