Genting Malaysia theme park starts recruitment: report

Genting SkyWorlds, a new outdoor theme park (pictured in an artist’s rendering) due to open this year at the Resorts World Genting casino complex in Malaysia, has begun a national recruitment campaign for up to 1,500 workers, reported the Malay Mail newspaper, citing an executive from Genting Malaysia Bhd.

In February, management said “over US$800 million” was being invested in Genting SkyWorlds.

Maybank Investment Bank Bhd said in some April 20 commentary that the new attraction – due to open in mid-year this year notwithstanding the pandemic affecting the nation and impacting tourism from overseas – was likely to be an important catalyst for Genting Malaysia’s earnings in 2022.

According to the Malay Mail, the park management will hold auditions for the “live entertainment team”, namely singers, dancers, performers, musicians and actors. It cited Gregory Pearn, Resorts World Genting’s head of theme parks and experiences, as providing an update on the park.

According to previous information released to the media by Genting Malaysia, the theme park spans 26 acres (10.52 hectares) and is said to be able to accommodate up to 20,000 tourists at one time in normal trading conditions.

The theme park is to feature in its rides and imagery, themes linked to the 20th Century Fox movie brand.