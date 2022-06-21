Genting says SkyWorlds key to Malaysia flagship ramp up

Casino group Genting Malaysia Bhd is to work to maximise yield from the facilities at its flagship gaming complex Resorts World Genting near Kuala Lumpur, by making better use of its consumer database, and via targeted marketing, according to a recent corporate presentation, used at two investment conferences.

The 33-page presentation said “progressive rollout of the remaining attractions at Genting SkyWorlds” would be “a focus” for ramping up the business, following Malaysia’s reopening to domestic and then inbound tourism from overseas, the latter with effect from April.

Genting SkyWorlds (pictured), a new MYR3.3-billion (US$750-million) outdoor theme park at Resorts World Genting, had a “soft” opening in early February.

According to a message on Tuesday on the customer website for Resorts World Genting, the outdoor theme park has “opening promotions” running from July 1 to September 30, including “up to 30 percent discount” for ticket bookings made online.

Another message that day on the website indicated that, for the time being, one of the hotel brands at Resorts World Genting – First World Hotel – had no rooms available; but that another of the complex’s hotel brands – Resorts World Awana – did have space.

When running at maximum operational capacity, First World Hotel has 7,351 rooms, according to the complex’s website.

The management presentation said Genting Malaysia would work at Resorts World Genting to “enhance overall operational efficiencies and service delivery to elevate quality of guest experience”.

In late May, Genting Malaysia – which also runs casinos in North America and the United Kingdom – reported total first-quarter revenue of MYR1.72 billion, up 176.2 percent compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

That and other improvements in quarterly numbers “were primarily due to overall higher volume of business at Resorts World Genting as a result of the eased travel restrictions in the country,” relative to the first quarter of 2021, said the company at the time.