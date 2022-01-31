Theme park Genting SkyWorlds soft opening Feb 8

Jan 31, 2022 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
Genting SkyWorlds, the new MYR3.3-billion (US$789-million) outdoor theme park at Malaysian casino complex Resorts World Genting, is to have a “soft opening” on February 8, with tickets on sale from February 4, according to a notice on the resort’s website.
The 26-acre (10.5-hectare) theme park (pictured), which is slated eventually to have 26 separate attractions, is likely to be “loss-generating due to heavy depreciation”, said a Thursday note from Maybank Investment Bank Bhd.
Nonetheless, Maybank expects the theme park to be accretive to the resort’s overall earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation, by attracting more visitors to Resorts World Genting that might otherwise be expected.
Resorts World Genting, Malaysia’s only casino facility, is promoted by Genting Malaysia Bhd.
