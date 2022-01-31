 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Theme park Genting SkyWorlds soft opening Feb 8

Jan 31, 2022 Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck  

Theme park Genting SkyWorlds soft opening Feb 8

Genting SkyWorlds, the new MYR3.3-billion (US$789-million) outdoor theme park at Malaysian casino complex Resorts World Genting, is to have a “soft opening” on February 8, with tickets on sale from February 4, according to a notice on the resort’s website.

The 26-acre (10.5-hectare) theme park (pictured), which is slated eventually to have 26 separate attractions, is likely to be “loss-generating due to heavy depreciation”, said a Thursday note from Maybank Investment Bank Bhd.

Nonetheless, Maybank expects the theme park to be accretive to the resort’s overall earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation, by attracting more visitors to Resorts World Genting that might otherwise be expected.

Resorts World Genting, Malaysia’s only casino facility, is promoted by Genting Malaysia Bhd.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Theme park Genting SkyWorlds soft opening Feb 8

Theme park Genting SkyWorlds soft opening Feb 8

Jan 31, 2022  

Genting SkyWorlds, the new MYR3.3-billion (US$789-million) outdoor theme park at Malaysian casino complex Resorts World Genting, is to have a “soft opening” on February 8, with tickets on sale...
Read More
Levo Chan suspected boss of triad group: Macau prosecutors

Levo Chan suspected boss of triad group: Macau prosecutors

Jan 31, 2022  

Macau Legend shares dip 19pct, Levo Chan steps down

Macau Legend shares dip 19pct, Levo Chan steps down

Jan 31, 2022  

Pick of the Day

”We targeted our investigation [involving Levo Chan and Choi Wai Chan] at the very criminal group that the suspects were involved in, not at any specific junket entities”

Chong Kam Leong
Macau Judiciary Police spokesman