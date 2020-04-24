Genting’s Malaysian resorts to stay closed until May 12

The promoter of the Resorts World Genting tourism complex (pictured) – including the only licensed casino venue in Malaysia – said in a notice posted on the property’s website that a shutdown of Malaysian operations would be extended until May 12.

The notice by Genting Malaysia Bhd said this was due to Malaysia’s prime minister having extended until that date what that nation terms a movement control order, part of efforts to stem the further spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a televised speech on Thursday, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the national movement control order had to be extended to keep people safe. However, some measures would be loosened slightly, he added.

If coronavirus numbers continued to drop, more lockdown measures – which include a ban on all social gatherings and the closure of non-essential businesses – would be relaxed gradually, said Mr Yassin. As of Thursday, Malaysia has recorded 5,603 cases of Covid-19, according to official data.

Genting Malaysia had confirmed the initial March 18 to March 31 closure of the casino resort and its other Malaysian non-gaming resorts, in a March 17 filing to Bursa Malaysia. In late March, Resorts World Genting said the shutdown would be extended to April 14, and the suspension was later extended to April 28.

In its most recent statement announcing the suspension until mid-May, the operator of Resorts World Genting – a resort with theme parks and which is located at Genting Highlands near Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur – confirmed that the closure also applied to several non-gaming resorts it runs in that country: Resorts World Awana, Resorts World Kijal and Resorts World Langkawi.

“Operations at our resorts will resume upon the lifting of the movement control order. We will continue to monitor the situation and make the necessary announcements as more information becomes available,” said the resorts’ promoter.

It added: “We would like to assure you that, despite the temporary closure, we have heightened our already stringent hygiene practices to safeguard the health and safety of all our guests and employees. This will ensure that you have a safe and enjoyable experience once we reopen.”

Banking group Nomura said in a Thursday note that it expected Genting Malaysia’s annual revenues to return to 2019 levels only by 2022, via a “tick-shaped” recovery.