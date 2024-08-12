GKL announces first interim dividend since pandemic

Aug 12, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd (GKL), an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only casinos, posted in the second quarter a 11.0 percent sequential increase in net profit attributable to the shareholders, and a 31.9 percent increase judged year-on-year.
Such income for the three months to June 30 was nearly KRW11.33 billion (US$8.3 million), compared to KRW10.20 billion in the first quarter.
The Korea Exchange-listed casino group said in another filing on Monday that it would pay on September 10 an interim cash dividend of KRW60.00 per share, a total payout of KRW3.71 billion.
The firm said in a separate presentation that it was paying an interim dividend “for the first time in four years,” i.e., since financial year 2019, the period immediately preceding the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nonetheless, for this year’s first half, shareholder net income was actually down 28.7 percent year-on-year, at just under KRW21.53 billion
The firm did not give commentary on the reasons for the overall second quarter performance. Grand Korea Leisure runs three foreigner-only casinos in South Korea under the Seven Luck brand: two in the capital Seoul, and one in the southern port city of Busan (pictured).
The group is a subsidiary of the Korea Tourism Organization, which in turn is affiliated to South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Second-quarter sales for Grand Korea Leisure were just under KRW98.83 billion, up 0.9 percent sequentially, but down 1.4 percent year-on-year.
The company said second-quarter operating income was KRW13.21 billion, down 4.6 percent from the preceding quarter, but up 20.0 percent year-on-year.
Second-quarter business margin was 13.4 percent, compared to 11.0 percent a year earlier.
The presentation deck said that total casino drop at Grand Korea Leisure for the first six months this year was nearly KRW1.86 trillion, up 16.8 percent year-on-year.
First-half casino net sales were KRW192.6 billion, down 7.4 percent year-on-year.
Visitor volume to its three properties in the first six months this year amounted to 447,941, a 38.3-percent year-on-year increase.
As of June 30, group-wide the firm operated 175 tables, 354 machine games, and 145 electronic table games terminals.
In June, Grand Korea Leisure flagged plans to shake up its business, amid regional competition.
