GKL Gangnam casino closure extended, staff sick toll up

The foreigner-only casino at Gangnam COEX (pictured) in Seoul, South Korea, will stay shut for a further 24 hours, namely until 2pm on Saturday, as the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 among staff rose to nine on Friday.

The casino, run by Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd (GKL), under the Seven Luck brand, started its temporary shutdown on Wednesday (January 5) at 10am, after an initial four staff members were diagnosed with Covid-19 infection.

The initial shuttering had been for cleaning and to test all the staff.

The venue had been due to reopen at 2pm on Thursday, but the closure was extended up to the same time on Friday, coinciding with news that four more staffers were found to have Covid-19.

A notice on the Seven Luck website, confirming the extension of the closure period, reiterated that the shuttering was “a pre-emptive measure to prevent the spread of infection,” and ensure the “safety of customers and employees”.

The announcement added: “During the temporary closure period, we will do our best efforts for your safe stay through strict disinfection and preventive measures.”

The notice further stated, referring to another GKL venue in Seoul, and one in the southern port city of Busan: “Gangbuk Hilton and Busan Lotte are operating normally”.

Authorities in South Korea have reinstated social distancing rules across the country, in an effort to stem a resurgence of Covid-19. The measures will be in effect until at least January 16.

As of 12am on Friday, South Korea had recorded 3,717 new Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, taking the country’s tally of confirmed cases to 657,508, including 5,932 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.