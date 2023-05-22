GLI acquires iGaming systems testing specialist iTech Labs

Gaming technology testing service and consultancy Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) has acquired all outstanding shares in iTech Global Pty Ltd. The company is now a wholly owned subsidiary of GLI Australia Pty Ltd, said GLI in a press release issued on Friday.

Australia-based iTech Labs is a testing and certification laboratory for online gaming systems, operating since 2004. It also has labs in Italy and the United Kingdom. According to GLI’s press release, iTech Labs staff have been involved in the development of the Australian Internet Gaming Standards.

GLI said in its release that iTech Labs would “continue to operate its global network of testing laboratories independently while coordinating its efforts with GLI’s larger sales and back-office staff globally”. The now parent company stated the arrangement would allow “iTech’s clients to benefit from GLI’s global network of laboratories and relationships with regulators worldwide.”

The press release quoted James Maida (pictured in a file photo), GLI’s president and chief executive, as saying that iTech Labs would continue to be branded as iTech. “We are pleased that… the entire management, testing and sales teams will continue to operate and be licensed in the jurisdictions they serve,” he added.

The release also quoted iTech Labs’ CEO and principal consultant, Kiren Sreekumar, as stating that, “with the GLI group’s support we are confident that iTech’s growth will be enhanced.”

In an interview with GGRAsia in December last year, Mr Maida mentioned that online gaming products were being produced at a much faster pace than those for land-based casinos. “That’s why we scaled up our testing staff,” he said at the time. “We will continue to do whatever it takes to add to our staffing levels to ensure the industry is never waiting on us.”