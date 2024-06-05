Global strength, local focus as IGT boosts Apac offer

The slot machine business of International Game Technology Plc (IGT) is “firmly committed to Asia Pacific” markets, says Dallas Orchard (pictured left), senior vice president and chief operating officer for gaming in the region.

IGT’s Asia-Pacific (Apac) presence covers not only key markets including Macau, the Philippines, Singapore and South Korea, but also Australia and New Zealand.

Even the wide scope of that setup is not a barrier to progress, says Charles Seo (pictured right), IGT’s senior director of commercial strategy for Asia. He told GGRAsia: “It’s about global strength, local focus.”

The company had a high “confidence level” regarding its products for Asian markets, he added.

For his part, Mr Orchard noted the company’s product display at the latest edition of Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia in Macau was “the biggest stand we’ve ever had” at the event.

“We’ve got a whole host of brand new games built for Asia, not just being ported to Asia,” he stated.

Mr Orchard observed: “Our [product] road map for the remainder of 2024 into 2025 is purely focused on releasing the games into the first markets that they’ve been built for,” before “expanding” their coverage.

For the Macau market specifically, “we’ve got a lot of work to do,” he stated. “I think Light & Wonder [Inc] and Aristocrat [Gaming] have dominated the market for some time.

“We know that we’ve had to be much more dedicated to building product for this region,” as whole, “and delivering the technical standards for the region. That’s what we’ve been doing… and we’re not going to quit” until all the aims are realised, Mr Orchard explained.

While Macau, the Philippines and Singapore are “all different, with different regulatory requirements,” IGT’s work done “over the last few years, is to understand what gameplay mechanics need to be in each of those regions, to set us up for success”.

The group’s “Prosperity Link” slot product has the potential to serve all the above markets, while “Cash Cove”, which is largely built for the Singapore market, “does perform in other parts of Asia,” stated Mr Orchard.

He noted that “Ji Cai Shen” (also pictured) was “built for Macau,” but with appeal for other parts of Asia.

The senior executive told GGRAsia that for Asia Pacific the group “consolidated” its organisation “in Sydney [New South Wales, Australia] and Beijing [in mainland China], from a regional studio perspective to build games for this market”.

But the global reach of IGT – including strength in North America – can also benefit its Asia Pacific effort.

Mr Orchard noted: “We’re taking advantage of the approval processes that allow a lot of our global games to come into the market as well,” where market demand is indicated.

“We’re finally in a position where we’ll have the critical mass that we need: coming from both directions, North America and Asia Pacific.”

GGRAsia asked Mr Orchard about what impact the proposed US$2.6-billion tie between IGT’s global gaming and PlayDigital units with Everi Holdings Inc might have on IGT’s slot machine presence in Asia Pacific. The deal is expected to close “later this year or in early 2025,” according to the companies.

He said that as things stand: “We’re two completely independent organisations, running our own businesses. We can’t execute anything while we’re going through the process” of that proposed integration.

Regarding the relevant IGT segments and Everi’s business, “there are great synergies there,” Mr Orchard explained.

“Both companies – whatever we’re doing business[-wise] and wherever we’re doing business – between now and the transaction, will continue to support those products as independent businesses moving forward,” he stated.