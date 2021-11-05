Grand Ho Tram new Holiday Inn hotel now Jan: promoter

Nov 05, 2021 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
The launch of Holiday Inn Resort Ho Tram Beach (pictured), a new hotel at the site of The Grand Ho Tram Strip casino resort in Vietnam, has been postponed to January 2022, the operator of the complex has told GGRAsia. That was because of travel restrictions linked to the Covid-19 situation in Vietnam, despite the new accommodation being ready to open.
The 502-room new facility – under the Holiday Inn brand owned by InterContinental Hotel Group Plc – had previously been scheduled to open in mid-July.
In an emailed reply to GGRAsia, a property spokesperson said the new Holiday Inn tower was “ready to take guests,” however its launch was postponed “due to the current Covid-19 situation in Vietnam.”
“Most of Vietnam and its provinces have been under lockdown, or under strict travel restrictions for the last four months,” the person noted.
The email added: “Due to lack of interprovincial travel, inability to travel in general, and restrictions under which to operate, it wasn’t an ideal time to open, and [it] made sense to delay the opening until domestic travel returns to normal.”
“We are now focused on hiring team members to open the Holiday Inn, and plan to do so in January 2022,” stated the person
The Grand Ho Tram Strip, on Vietnam’s coast, southeast of Ho Chi Minh City, was developed by the Ho Tram Project Company Ltd. The complex has a casino that is open only to foreigners.
The complex’s flagship property, the Grand Ho Tram hotel, had already been rebranded as the InterContinental Grand Ho Tram in the middle of June.
