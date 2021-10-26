Grand Ho Tram reopened Oct 15 under Vietnam pilot scheme

The Grand Ho Tram Strip (pictured), a resort complex with casino in Ba Ria Vung Tau province, Vietnam, reopened on October 15, as part of that province’s pilot programme to welcome domestic tourists. The reopening date was confirmed to GGRAsia by a property’s spokesperson.

The local authorities in Ba Ria Vung Tau province suspended all tourist activities in June, due to the rising number of Covid-19 infections across Vietnam, particularly in nearby Ho Chi Minh City.

The Grand Ho Tram Strip was developed by Ho Tram Project Company Ltd, and is located on the Vietnam coast, southeast of Ho Chi Minh City. The casino at the resort is only open to players with foreign nationality.

In an emailed reply to GGRAsia, the property’s spokesperson said guests must meet several requirements before being allowed into the complex. These include showing proof of full vaccination against Covid-19, completed at least 14 days prior to intended arrival, and presenting a nucleic acid test result proving they are ‘negative’ for the illness.

Guests will need to stay at the Grand Ho Tram for “a minimum of seven days,” and they must only use hotel transportation “upon leaving Ho Chi Minh City,” added the person. Individuals must also provide a health declaration and install a required local mobile application for health reporting matters.

Before the pandemic, Vietnam had been an emerging casino jurisdiction, with a number of large-scale resorts created along its lengthy coastline.

Currently, there are no international flights operating to Vietnam, but the national government has plans to allow foreign tourists into the country.

Vietnam intends from December to admit vaccinated visitors from other countries it considers are low-risk for outward transmission of Covid-19, according to a government announcement earlier this month, reported by Reuters news agency.

From December, Vietnam will reportedly allow tourists from approved countries to visit UNESCO World Heritage site Halong Bay; Hoi An; the highlands town of Dalat; and the beach destination Nha Trang.