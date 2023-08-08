Grand Ho Tram Strip adds new lodging complex

The Grand Ho Tram Strip casino resort in Vietnam launched last weekend the “Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion”. Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion is a collection of luxury residences that complements the existing accommodation offer at the entertainment complex, according to information provided by the property’s promoter, Ho Tram Project Co Ltd.

Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion includes 164 condo hotel units and 46 villas. “All inventory [of Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion] is on sale, however 188 of those are in rental pool programme,” said the vice president of commercial division at The Grand Ho Tram Strip, Akshay Moza, in comments to GGRAsia.

A ceremony for the official opening (pictured) of the Ixora Ho Tram was held on Saturday. The new accommodation brand provides private lodging “suitable for groups of friends and families”, and serves to make the overall Ho Tram area an “attractive” destination for both local and international travellers, stated Mr Moza.

“Being nestled within the Grand Ho Tram Strip Entertainment Complex, Ixora Ho Tram offers guests seamless access to a myriad of entertainment options. Guests can explore the renowned Greg Norman-designed golf course, The Bluffs, which is considered one of the top golf courses in Asia, and an international-standard casino,” added the executive.

The Grand Ho Tram Strip’s casino is not currently able to serve local players. In addition to Ixora Ho Tram, the complex also offers an aggregate of more than 1,000 guest rooms under two hotel brands: The InterContinental Grand Ho Tram, and the Holiday Inn Resort Ho Tram Beach.

The nearest air hub that now serves The Grand Ho Tram Strip is in Ho Chi Minh City, a 2.5-hour drive from the property.

A new international airport, located at Long Thanh in Dong Nai province, is being developed approximately 78 kilometres (49 miles) northwest of the Grand Ho Tram Strip.

Once commissioned, this new air hub should roughly half the current airport transfer time for international visitors to the casino resort property, said Ho Tram Project’s chief executive, Walt Power, in comments to GGRAsia last year.