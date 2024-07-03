Grand Korea Leisure’s June casino sales up 26pct m-o-m

Gaming sales at Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd, an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only casinos, rose 25.7 percent month-on-month in June.

Such casino sales were KRW37.02 billion (US$26.7 million), compared to just over KRW29.45 billion in May.

June 2024 casino sales rose 25.3 percent from June 2023.

Table game sales for this June were 92.5 percent of all casino sales for the month, at nearly KRW34.24 billion.

Machine game sales made up the rest, at slightly over KRW2.78 billion.

June casino drop – the amount paid by customers to purchase chips – was KRW296.29 billion, down 8.9 percent month-on-month, but up 17.5 percent year-on-year.

The June sales result took half-year casino sales at Grand Korea Leisure to just short of KRW192.57 billion, down 7.4 percent from first-half 2023.

Casino drop for the first six months this year was nearly KRW1.86 trillion, an improvement of 16.8 percent on the same period a year earlier.

Last month Grand Korea Leisure flagged plans to shake up its business, amid regional competition.

The company operates three foreigner-only casinos under the Seven Luck brand: two in the capital Seoul and one in the southern port city of Busan.

The group is a subsidiary of the Korea Tourism Organization, which in turn is affiliated to South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.