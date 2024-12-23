 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Greg Hawkins named acting COO of BLOOM unit

Dec 23, 2024 Latest News, Philippines, Top of the deck  

Greg Hawkins named acting COO of BLOOM unit

Philippines-listed Bloomberry Resorts Corp (BLOOM) announced on Friday the appointment of Greg Hawkins (pictured) as acting chief operating officer (COO) of Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels Inc, the group’s operating unit. He was appointed to the role following the retirement of Thomas Arasi.

Bloomberry Resorts runs Solaire Resort & Casino in the Philippine capital Manila, and in May opened Solaire Resort North, another gaming complex, in Quezon City, northeast of Manila.

Prior to Friday’s announcement to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Mr Hawkins had already been working for Bloomberry Resorts, as head of Solaire North, mentioned the filing.

“Mr Hawkins will assume the COO functions of Thomas Arasi who has retired, in both Solaire Entertainment City and Solaire North,” stated the casino firm. “This designation is effective 19 December 2024,” it added.

Mr Arasi’s retirement as president and COO of the parent company was announced suddenly last week. Bloomberry Resorts said at the time that the executive was leaving for “personal reasons”.

Mr Hawkins is said to have more than 30 years of experience in the gaming industry. Before joining the Bloomberry group, he served as chief casino officer for Australian casino operator The Star Entertainment Group Ltd.

He was among a number of senior executives to depart the Star Entertainment in 2022 following an inquiry into the company’s suitability to hold a licence for its flagship Sydney casino, in New South Wales.

Between 2011 and 2013, Mr Hawkins served as chief executive of Crown Melbourne, a property run by Crown Resorts Ltd.

Prior to that, he spent five years in Macau initially as CEO of the Altira casino hotel and then as president of City of Dreams. The two properties – now under Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd – were previously controlled by a venture involving the Melco group and Crown Resorts.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Solaire clients to share in 250k units of Bloomberry stock

Solaire clients to share in 250k units of Bloomberry stock

Dec 23, 2024  

A unit of Philippine casino developer and promoter Bloomberry Resorts Corp has sold 250,000 shares of the parent’s stock at market price, “as a reward” to “loyal patrons” of the group’s...
Read More
Macau logs over 312k visitors in weekend before Christmas

Macau logs over 312k visitors in weekend before Christmas

Dec 23, 2024  

Macau gaming industry development orderly, says Xi Jinping

Macau gaming industry development orderly, says Xi Jinping

Dec 23, 2024  

Greg Hawkins named acting COO of BLOOM unit

Greg Hawkins named acting COO of BLOOM unit

Dec 23, 2024  

Macau overseas visitors top 2.1mln in year to November

Macau overseas visitors top 2.1mln in year to November

Dec 19, 2024  

TCS John Huxley installs Roulette Xtra at CoD Mediterranean

TCS John Huxley installs Roulette Xtra at CoD Mediterranean

Dec 19, 2024  

Macau eyes 233pct jump in 2025 junket commission tax take

Macau eyes 233pct jump in 2025 junket commission tax take

Dec 19, 2024  

Pick of the Day


312,035

Number of visitors to Macau in the three-day weekend from December 20 to 22