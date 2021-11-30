Hann Casino Resort in Clark to have soft opening Dec 15

A gaming and leisure complex under the name Hann Casino Resort, located at Clark, in the Philippines, is to have a soft opening on December 15, according to the scheme’s promoter, Hann Philippines Inc.

The new scheme involves an expansion and rebranding of the former Widus Hotel and Casino complex.

“With the soft opening of Hann Casino Resort, we aim to attract tourists and investors to the area to help kick-start the Philippines’ economy and revive the tourism industry,” following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Daesik Han, president and chief executive of Hann Philippines, as quoted by several local media outlets.

The Philippines said recently – prior to publicity about the emergence across the world of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus – that it might reopen soon its tourism market to fully-vaccinated visitors from certain approved nations.

According to the information from the promoter of Hann Casino Resort, the complex’s employees are undergoing regular swab testing for Covid-19 infection, and more than 90 percent are fully vaccinated against the disease.

The casino’s facilities are said to be served by air conditioners with high-efficiency filters, with the aim of enhancing air quality for customers, it was added.

As well as Hann Casino, the complex – at Clark Freeport – will also have the hotel brands Clark Marriott, and Swissotel Clark, and in the future, a Mercure Hotel.

In October last year, the complex’s promoter – then known as Widus Group – said it was delaying until this year, Hann Casino Resort’s opening, due to the pandemic.