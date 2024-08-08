Hasson named Mohegan COO, to oversee global properties

Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority has confirmed Joseph Hasson (pictured) as the group’s chief operating officer (COO), responsible for “overseeing the development and execution of short and long-term strategic business plans across all Mohegan properties,” it said in a Wednesday announcement.

Mr Hasson served as Mohegan’s interim COO since April, following the sudden departure of the previous COO, Jody Madigan.

The company, which trades as Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, said Mr Hasson will also retain his role as general manager of Mohegan Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Nevada, while there is a transition in ownership of the casino.

Aside from operations in the U.S. and Canada, Mohegan also runs a resort – with a foreigner-only casino – at Incheon, South Korea.

The update said Mr Hasson will “oversee the day-to-day operations of Mohegan’s resorts across the United States, Canada and Northern Asia”. The COO will report to Ray Pineault, Mohegan’s president and chief executive.

The announcement quoted Mr Pineault as saying: “Joe Hasson’s expertise, garnered over more than 40 years in the gaming and hospitality industries, coupled with his exemplary leadership at our Las Vegas property, positions him uniquely to ensure strategic alignment and continuity across Mohegan’s diverse portfolio.”

The casino group reported net revenues of US$461.7 million for the three months to March 31, 13.8-percent higher than in the prior-year period. The growth was supported by the group’s Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, the newly-opened complex – with a foreigner-only casino – in South Korea.