Mohegan names Joseph Hasson interim COO, Madigan exits

Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority has appointed Joseph Hasson (pictured) as interim chief operating officer (COO), following the sudden departure of the current COO, Jody Madigan.

Mr Madigan “has resigned effective from August 1, 2024, and will be taking a leave of absence pending his departure,” stated the company in a Wednesday press release.

The company, which trades as Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, said Mr Hasson will also retain his current role as general manager of Mohegan Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Nevada, “subject to necessary regulatory filings or approvals”.

Aside from operations in the U.S. and Canada, Mohegan also runs a resort – with a foreigner-only casino - at Incheon, South Korea.

The casino operator said Mr Hasson “was an obvious choice” for the company’s management board, “given his prior experience” as the former COO of Station Casinos LLC and Red Rock Resorts Inc.

“Joe brings considerable expertise to the executive team with a consistent track record of operating excellence and success over more than 40 years’ experience in the gaming and hospitality industry,” said the company.

The new COO will report to Ray Pineault, Mohegan’s president and chief executive.

The announcement quoted Mr Pineault as saying that Mr Hasson’s “deep understanding of the gaming and hospitality industry makes him exceptionally qualified to maintain our high service and operational excellence standards”.

He added: “We are confident that Joe’s extensive experience and proven leadership will ensure continuity in our operations and guest experience.”

Mohegan announced last month the appointment of Ari Glazer as the group’s new chief financial officer, effective from May 1, 2024.