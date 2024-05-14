Hengqin-Macau tour enquiries for Broadway Macau: Galaxy

Broadway Macau (pictured), a Cotai hotel operated by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, has had enquiries from travel agencies planning to offer “Macau-Hengqin tour group” itineraries, the Macau casino operator said in response to a GGRAsia query. As early as May 6, the hotel received its first batch of such guests.

With effect from that date, a number of visa-policy easing measures took effect for mainland Chinese visitors wishing to travel to Macau. They include the possiblity of multiple entries between Macau and Hengqin for mainlanders joining a “Macau-Hengqin tour group” containing at least two people and up to 40 people.

For such a group’s first entry to Macau, any crossing point can be used from the mainland side, but all subsequent back-and-forth journeys must be via the Hengqin Port immigration point on the mainland side at Hengqin island. The repeat group entries must be within the space of seven days.

Galaxy Entertainment told GGRAsia in response to our query: “According to our travel agency partners, we have received a significant number of enquiries regarding the ‘Hengqin-Macau’ [group tour] product.”

“Currently, our [travel agency] partners are actively working on guest recruitment and tour arrangements. The tour itinerary is primarily designed by travel agencies, offering various hotel options, with Broadway Macau being a top choice,” Galaxy Entertainment added.

Broadway Macau is next door to the company’s Cotai flagship casino resort, Galaxy Macau, and is connected to it by a footbridge.

As early as May 6, the debut of the Hengqin group tour policy, Broadway Macau had received its first batch of guests under the scheme. That is according to a statement in Chinese issued last week by Galaxy Entertainment and reviewed by GGRAsia.

It said the group had stayed at Broadway Macau, and had been able to “experience” Galaxy Macau’s Grand Resort Deck, as well as several sightseeing attactions in Macau and Hengqin.

A press release from Macau’s tourism body, the Macao Government Tourism Office, had confirmed the May 6 batch – involving 16 people, mostly from neighbouring Guangdong province – were the first “Macau-Hengqin” tour group under the new policy.

Their three-day itinerary, included an initial night’s stay in Macau, and a second night in Hengqin, the MGTO release noted.

A travel agency called China Travel Service Gongbei Port Guangdong, is currently offering “Macau-Hengqin” tour group itineraries, and advertises two-day and three-day packages. The starting prices are CNY788 (US$109) and CNY1,258 per person, respectively, according to the agency’s promotional materials.