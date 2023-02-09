HK singer Joey Yung to open residency shows for Studio City

Casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd says Hong Kong singer Joey Yung will perform a number of shows in April at its Studio City gaming resort, in Cotai. The first show, on April 1, will mark the start of a series of residency shows spread over a three-year period, stated the firm in a press release.

The Hong Kong pop star will perform a total of eight shows at the Studio City Event Center (pictured), over four consecutive weekends starting from April 1. She will be the first artist to perform as part of the group’s so-called “Melco Residency Concert Series”.

The initiative was flagged by Melco Resorts in June 2021, as an aggregate of 90 shows spread over a three-year period. At the time of the When it was announced, it was scheduled to run until 2024.

When the initiative was first announced, artists pledged to appear included Aaron Kwok, Joey Yung, and Leon Lai, according to a press release issued at the time.

On Wednesday, Melco Resorts described the series of residency shows as the first of its kind in Asia.

David Sisk, Melco Resorts’ chief operating officer for Macau Resorts, was cited in the announcement as saying that the “residency entertainment” series would feature “an incredible line-up of superstars”.

He added that the general public would “definitely be surprised with Asia’s first ever and Melco limited edition residency concert series.”

Joey Yung was quoted in the press release as saying at a press conference on Wednesday: “Many international superstars have left their footprint on the stage of Studio City, and I’m so looking forward to mine in April.”

She added: “From show rundown, stage design, wardrobe, song lists to choreography – everything is specially tailor made for Studio City and has never been seen before.”