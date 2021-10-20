Hoiana resort in pilot scheme for jabbed foreign tourists

The Hoiana casino resort (pictured) in Quang Nam province, Vietnam, has confirmed to GGRAsia that it will be one of the tourism destinations able to welcome guests from overseas as part of a “vaccine passport programme” in that country.

Hoiana, whose investors include Suncity Group Holdings Ltd, has a foreigner-only casino on the site.

“As the leading destination not only in Quang Nam but also across Vietnam, Hoiana will be one of the earliest resorts to welcome the international guests back when the vaccine passport programme for Quang Nam is approved and implemented,” said the statement from Steve Wolstenholme, chief executive and president of Hoiana, in response to GGRAsia’s enquiry.

Hoi An, a city in Quang Nam where the Hoiana resort is located, hopes by February next year the earliest to welcome fully Covid-19-vaccinated foreign tourists from countries deemed at low risk of outward transmission of the virus.

Hoiana’s CEO said: “Currently, we are ready for domestic travellers by enhancing our safety programme, and encouraging vaccination for staff as well as offering several attractive promotions for luxurious stays and experiences.”

Regarding whether fully-vaccinated overseas guests would be exempted from quarantine-on-arrival in Vietnam; and whether they would be restricted either to staying in the grounds of the Hoiana resort, or only able to visit Hoiana and designated sites in Hoi An city, Mr Wolstenholme stated: “Hoiana will follow the specific guidelines from the government for the vaccine passport programme once it is available.”

He added: “We will update our website and social media channels as soon as the authorities release more specific information. Currently, we are offering quarantine service in one of the complex’s hotels for repatriated travellers from other provinces and overseas.”