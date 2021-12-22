Hotel Sacher, DWANGO may take part in Nagasaki IR

Austrian luxury accommodation brand Hotel Sacher, intends to participate in the proposed Nagasaki casino complex project (pictured in an artist’s rendering), the prefecture’s integrated resort promotion division has told GGRAsia.

The local authorities additionally confirmed that DWANGO Co Ltd – a subsidiary of Japanese media and entertainment conglomerate Kadokawa Corp – also intends to operate a facility named “Japan House” at the proposed Nagasaki complex, the latter referred to as an integrated resort or “IR”. The Japan House is to have a theatre offering entertainment and shows.

Those topics were discussed at the Tourism, IR and Shinkansen Special Committee of Nagasaki’s prefectural assembly held on December 16. “Shinkansen” is a reference to Japan’s high-speed rail system.

At the December 16 meeting, the committee also discussed with prefectural assembly members the draft of the so-called District Development Plan, a preparatory phase for an IR. Nagasaki would like to build its proposed resort on land at the Huis Ten Bosch theme park in Sasebo city, which is within the prefecture.

Nagasaki prefecture has requested its private-sector partner in the IR scheme, Casinos Austria International Japan Inc, to provide the names of the companies involved in the scheme by the end of this month.

Casinos Austria has until the end of January present the financing plan for its JPY350-billion (US$3.09-billion) proposed IR scheme, according to the timetable mentioned by the Nagasaki prefectural government.

Nagasaki launched on Tuesday a period for written comments from the public regarding the draft of its District Development Plan concerning an integrated resort (IR). The opportunity for the community to provide feedback in writing will run until January 17.

Separately, formal public consultation hearings on the topic are due to start in February.