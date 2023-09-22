IGSA creates committee for cyber risk management

The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA), a specialist technical advisor regarding electronic gaming machine technology and digital infrastructure for the casino and betting industries, has announced the creation of a Cyber Resiliency Committee.

It aims to “create standards for cyber risk management, cybersecurity governance and framework control standards for casino operators and their ecosystem,” said the body in a Thursday press release.

The committee will be supported by Aristocrat Technologies Inc, Light & Wonder Inc, and AXES.ai, according to the update.

The announcement cited Earle Hall, chairman of IGSA and chief executive of AXES.ai, as saying: “It is very inspiring to see IGSA Platinum and Gold members come together rapidly to address the alarming rate of increase of cybersecurity issues in our industry.”

He added: “Our members are clear that cybersecurity has to be a top priority for all gaming suppliers in our industry to protect operators and our industry at large.”

Mr Hall will serve as interim chair of the committee, according to the release.

Peter DeRaedt, president of IGSA, said in prepared remarks that the organisation would be leading a “concerted effort to create cyber standards to protect” the gaming industry.

“This committee will solicit experts within our membership to create ready-to-use standards to improve cyber resilience,” added Mr DeRaedt.

Casino groups MGM Resorts International – parent of Macau casino operator MGM China Holdings Ltd – and Caesars Entertainment Inc have recently reported cybersecurity breaches that prompt the shutdown of some casino and hotel computer systems in their U.S. operations.

Some gaming suppliers have also been the targets of cyberattacks. In August, Australia-listed Aristocrat Leisure Ltd said it has “experienced a cyber incident” around June 1, in which some data – including information belonging to its employees – was stolen.

In November, TransAct Technologies Inc, a supplier of slot machine printers and casino-player management software, said it had discovered a “criminal cybersecurity incident” impacting its operational and information technology systems.