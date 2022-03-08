IGSA names new chair, board members stay on

The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA), which works to improve technical standards and protocols in the gambling services sector, announced on Tuesday a new chairman, and said several senior executives from the gaming-supplier sector would extend their service on its board.

John English – managing director of Maxxsure LLC, a firm specialising in risk management on computing-related matters – is the new chairman of IGSA. He replaces Roman Czubak, of casino equipment maker Novomatic AG.

Earle Hall, president and chief executive of digital technology firm Axes.ai, remains as IGSA’s vice chairman.

Board members from 2021 continuing to serve are: Syed Hussain, chief information officer, Oregon Lottery; Bala Kuthyar, vice president of software engineering at casino equipment provider Light & Wonder Inc, recently rebranded from Scientific Games Corp; Martin Pedak, director of technical compliance at gaming software provider Playtech Plc and Nimish Purohit, senior director of technical compliance at slot machine maker Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

“The 2022 board of directors leadership aligns perfectly with our online gaming and sports betting strategy for the coming year,” said IGSA president, Peter DeRaedt, in prepared remarks contained in Tuesday’s press release.

Mr DeRaedt also remarked of IGSA’s new chairman: “His expertise and commitment to the evolution of online gaming and sports betting as well as cyber risk management are timely as IGSA accelerates and deepens our focus on these key areas that our industry will require new and more evolved standards for.”

The Tuesday announcement has also cited Mr Hall as saying: “On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to sincerely thank our outgoing chairman Roman Czubak, Novomatic, for his unwavering leadership and strategic direction during his tenure.”