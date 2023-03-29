IGSA says payments biz OKTO to aid its tech standards work

Mar 29, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Trends & Tech
The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) says the addition of digital payments provider OKTO as a member will help the trade body’s work in developing technical standards for such payment methods.
Peter DeRaedt, IGSA president, stated in a Tuesday press release: “The arrival of OKTO signals the beginning of a new era for IGSA.”
He added: “As our industry evolves, so will IGSA, to develop and publish standards that our industry needs to advance in a safe and protected environment.”
Theo Engelis, director for government and regulatory affairs at OKTO, was cited in the same announcement as saying the group was “very excited” to join IGSA’s “newly established payment standards committee”.
He pledged the group would work to help “build and evolve standards for the payment and fintech [financial technology] segment of our industry”.
OKTO has its corporate headquarters in Greece, according to its website. The group is said to offer a unified payment platform for online and other forms of gaming.
Members of IGSA elected in January a new board of directors for 2023. Earle Hall, IGSA’s new chairman, said at the time that the industry required “new standards” due to the “acceleration of artificial intelligence, payments, cloud, and security issues”.
Mar 02, 2023
Jan 31, 2023
Mar 29, 2023
Mar 29, 2023
Mar 29, 2023A total of 16,200 tourists from mainland China came to Macau across all forms of package tour, in the three weeks of February that benefitted from market reactivation following relaxation of Covid-19...
(Click here for more)
”We remain cautious but optimistic of our journey towards building a resilient recovery of our business”
Lim Kok Thay
Chairman of casino operator Genting Singapore