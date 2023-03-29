 

IGSA says payments biz OKTO to aid its tech standards work

Mar 29, 2023 Latest News, Trends & Tech  

The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) says the addition of digital payments provider OKTO as a member will help the trade body’s work in developing technical standards for such payment methods.

Peter DeRaedt, IGSA president, stated in a Tuesday press release: “The arrival of OKTO signals the beginning of a new era for IGSA.”

He added: “As our industry evolves, so will IGSA, to develop and publish standards that our industry needs to advance in a safe and protected environment.”

Theo Engelis, director for government and regulatory affairs at OKTO, was cited in the same announcement as saying the group was “very excited” to join IGSA’s “newly established payment standards committee”.

He pledged the group would work to help “build and evolve standards for the payment and fintech [financial technology] segment of our industry”.

OKTO has its corporate headquarters in Greece, according to its website. The group is said to offer a unified payment platform for online and other forms of gaming.

Members of IGSA elected in January a new board of directors for 2023. Earle Hall, IGSA’s new chairman, said at the time that the industry required “new standards” due to the “acceleration of artificial intelligence, payments, cloud, and security issues”.

