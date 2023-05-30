IGT flags route to high-performing games for Asia

Gaming equipment provider International Game Technology Plc (IGT) says it has been directing a “significant portion” of its research and development effort to a “road map” for “high-performing linked-progressive jackpot” capability for Asia.

“Given this focus, we’ll remain very active with our customers to ensure they are offering these games with the ideal configurations and signage packages, for example, to maximise the growth potential,” said IGT’s sales director for Asia, Michael Cheers, in comments to GGRAsia.

The executive also said IGT would continue to develop “property-themed products that appeal to mass markets and are very fun”.

One such example, he added, was the “Star Stax Singapore Lights” developed for the Marina Bay Sands casino resort in Singapore. “It has been a hit for our customers and their players,” he stated.

IGT continues to “make meaningful progress in Asia,” said Mr Cheers, adding that the firm’s local team had been ensuring that its products and services help the group’s “customers in the region diversify their gaming floors and drive play”.

“Our systems solutions continue to set the standard for excellence in Asia, particularly on the Cotai Strip,” in Macau, he added.

Mr Cheers said the “Mobile Host module”, part of the IGT Advantage casino management system, has “proven to be an impactful player-acquisition tool in the region”.

“Our proven suite of bonusing apps is also very popular in the region and we have a cashless solution that has sparked the attention of many operators,” the executive added.

On the games and hardware side of IGT’s portfolio, “Ying Fu Wa Link” – a game designed specifically for Asia – “is available across the region and is performing particularly well in Macau and the Philippines,” noted Mr Cheers.

He added: “We’re very pleased with the continued rollout of our top-tier global hardware in Asia, with cabinets such as the ‘CrystalCurve’, ‘CrystalDual 27’ and ‘PeakSlant’.”

IGT is taking part this week in the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore, showcasing a “diverse product suite”. The supplier’s “Prosperity” link slot machine product is making its Asia trade show debut at the event.

Casino trade show and conference G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore, running until June 1, is being held at Marina Bay Sands.

The Prosperity link product is “excelling in markets around the world,” said Mr Cheers. The new product offers two base games with individual free game features. “Cai Yun Heng Tong” offers scattered and stacked wilds during base and free game play. “Wan Shi Ru Yi” includes wild multipliers during free games event.

“We’ve been successful in localising this game for regional deployment, so I am very eager to see what it can do on our customers’ floors throughout Asia,” stated the firm’s sales director for Asia.

Other IGT products for the Singapore show are the “Ying Fu Wa” and “Bu Bu Gao” linked progressive games. These “were designed specifically for Asia and will be focal points within our stand,” the executive added.