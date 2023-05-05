IGT ‘Prosperity’ link in Asia show debut G2E in Singapore

The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore is the “the first opportunity in over two years for IGT to showcase its diverse product suite in a trade show environment in Asia,” says Dallas Orchard, International Game Technology Plc (IGT) senior vice president and chief operating officer, gaming Asia Pacific.

“Our latest innovations for the Asia-Pacific region will enable our customers to diversify and modernise their casino floors and provide IGT with the opportunity to grow its footprint in this important market,” the executive added as cited in a Thursday press release.

Casino trade show and conference G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore, running from May 30 to June 1 inclusive, is to be held at Marina Bay Sands, a Singapore casino resort run by Las Vegas Sands Corp.

IGT’s “Prosperity” link slot machine product will make its Asia trade show debut at the event.

The new product offers two base games with individual free game features. “Cai Yun Heng Tong” offers scattered and stacked wilds during base and free game play. “Wan Shi Ru Yi” includes wild multipliers during free games event.

Another IGT product for the Singapore show is the multi-denomination “Ying Fu Wa” link, two linked progressives and two scalable bonuses. The base games are “Greeting Wealth” and “Incoming Treasure”.

The “Bu Bu Gao” link offers a “supersized Hold ‘N’ Spin feature”, which provides the chance to win a ‘Grand Jackpot’ across any one of a number of unlocked playable windows. The product has two linked progressive jackpots, two scalable bonuses and one static bonus. The base games are “Dragon Emperor” and “Phoenix Queen”.

IGT will also exhibit standalone progressive games: the single-denomination “Samurai 888” series; and the multi-denomination “Zodiac Lion” and “Zodiac Dragon”.

The technology supplier will also showcase at the G2E Asia event in Singapore its IGT Advantage casino management system. It can support software applications including Cardless Connect and Resort Wallet.

“Through IGT’s HTML-based M5 technology, operators can deliver personalised, real-time promotions, bonuses, and more to the player via the cabinet’s service window,” via IGT Advantage, stated the company.

The Singapore conference and trade show will be held just weeks before the first in-person edition of a G2E Asia-branded event to be held in Macau since 2019.