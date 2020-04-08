IGT promotes Dorothy Costa to global HR head

Global gaming and lottery supplier International Game Technology Plc (IGT) has promoted Dorothy Costa (pictured) to global head of “people and transformation” – including human resources (HR) work – with effect from April 6, 2020. Ms Costa previously served as IGT’s North America vice president for such responsibilities.

In her new role, Ms Costa will report directly to the group’s chief executive Marco Sala, stated the company in a written announcement on Tuesday. She is described in the document has having more than 26 years of experience in human resources, including 22 years in the lottery and gaming industries.

According to the release, Ms Costa will have strategic oversight for IGT’s human resources, including all “business unit senior people partners”. She will also be responsible for areas such as diversity and inclusion, organisation transformation and global services.

Mario Di Loreto, who was IGT’s executive vice president of people and transformation, will now serve as executive vice president and senior advisor to the group’s CEO “through the end of 2020”.

The statement quoted Mr Sala as saying: “I wish to congratulate Dorothy Costa, whom I will be working with closely as she takes on the role of global head of people and transformation and we continue to advance IGT’s leadership by attracting and cultivating our industry’s foremost talent.”

He added: “I would like to thank Mario Di Loreto for his successful transformation of IGT human resources into the people and transformation organisation, and for implementing a strategic operating model that has greatly benefitted our company and global workforce.”

IGT announced last month the appointment of Massimiliano Chiara to the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer, with effect from April 6. Mr Chiara has also been appointed to IGT’s board of directors.

The group said in a statement last week that it would introduce a “temporary furlough programme” for 2,300 employees in North America, and base salary reductions for senior leaders as a result of the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.