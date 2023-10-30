IGT’s Ying Fu Wa Link available at Midas and Okada Manila

Gaming equipment provider International Game Technology Plc (IGT) said its “number one link” in the Asia market – the “Ying Fu Wa Link” – has been deployed at two casino properties in the Philippines, according to IGT’s latest social media updates.

One of the properties is Okada Manila, a casino resort at Entertainment City, in the Philippine capital, operated by a unit of Japanese conglomerate Universal Entertainment Corp. The other venue is the Midas Hotel and Casino complex, located in Pasay City, Metro Manila, a property majority-owned by Leisure & Resorts World Corp.

“Ying Fu Wa Link is the next step in player entertainment with a new jackpot mechanic for the Asian market, player selectable denomination options and choice of free game or bonus features,” IGT said in its latest social media posts.

The multi-denomination Ying Fu Wa Link offers two levels linked progressive and two levels scalable bonuses, according to IGT’s product description material.

The Ying Fu Wa Link is available across Asia and has been “performing particularly well in Macau and the Philippines,” IGT sales director for Asia, Michael Cheers, told GGRAsia at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia in Singapore, in late May.