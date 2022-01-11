Interblock installs ETGs at Hann casino in the Philippines

 

Jan 11, 2022  

Electronic casino table game supplier Interblock says it has installed a selection of electronic table games (ETGs) at the newly-revamped Hann Casino Resort in Clark, in the Philippines.

Interblock said in a press release on Monday that it had installed a 40-seat G5 Diamond stadium at the property’s casino. The stadium included as game options Live Twin Table Baccarat and Live Roulette, offering “multigame, multi-denomination, multi-lingual support” functions, said the company.

Interblock also installed a Diamond Megastar Roulette 8 ETG product at Hann Casino Resort.

The Interblock brand is owned by Slovenia-based Interblock DD, which specialises in supplying fully- and semi-automated ETGs and video gaming machines to casinos, gaming arcades and gambling halls.

The statement quoted Interblock’s president for the Asia-Pacific region, Michael Hu, as saying: “We are thrilled for Interblock’s products to be part of the vision to attract tourism to Clark area.”

Hann Casino Resort, formerly known as the Widus Hotel and Casino, relaunched on December 15 under the new branding.

