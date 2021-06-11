Jade Ent sports betting platforms in Philippines, India

Jade Entertainment and Gaming Technologies Inc says it has two new sports betting products, one called Jade Sportsbet, for the Philippine market, and one called Lucky Yeti, for the Indian market.

The latter product also offers casino games, and is already running. The Philippine-market one is to start soon, said a Thursday press release from Jade Entertainment.

The announcement stated Jade Sportsbet was certified and regulated by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), that country’s casino and gaming regulator, in order to “exploit fast-moving online and retail opportunities across the Philippines”.

Both sports books use the services of RPM Gaming Ltd, a specialist in software and data services, as well as server-based terminals for the gaming industry globally.

Jade Sportsbet is said to offer its consumers access via a one-time password, and account-recognition and QR codes, which Jade Entertainment described as a “key convergence trend” linking offline as well as online betting available via a sports book, meeting the “demands of stringent regulation for improved player security”.

Jade Entertainment’s “strategic direction is to roll out more online sites in legal international jurisdictions, as we continue to provide land-based operations with a bridge to the online world,” said Joe Pisano, chief executive of Jade Entertainment, as cited in Thursday’s press release.

“Although the trend towards digital from land-based domains was already manifest, the pandemic has had a catalytic effect,” added Mr Pisano.

A Jade Sportsbet product had already “returned to Okada Manila and is performing extremely well,” added Mr Pisano, referring to a Manila casino resort run by a unit of Japan’s Universal Entertainment Corp.

Metro Manila casinos are “currently allowed to operate at limited capacity,” the Philippine gaming regulator told GGRAsia in late May.

Jade Enterainment’s India-targeted product, Lucky Yeti, is described as “custom-built for the unfolding Indian sports betting market”.

Sports activities covered in aggregate by the sports book products include: the rescheduled Euro 2020 soccer championships; basketball’s NBA Playoffs; Pakistan Super League cricket; and the postponed Indian Premier League cricket season, which is set to be activated on September 19.