Jade SportsBet ready for Philippine player registration

Jade Entertainment and Gaming Technologies Inc says it has approval from the Philippine gaming regulator to launch its online betting platform to sportsbook customers in that nation.

The group gave the news of the clearance from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor) in a Wednesday press release.

The regulator’s flexibility “in adapting to the ongoing challenges of the pandemic has resulted in this landmark licence for Jade SportsBet and our progressive portfolio of local retail partnerships,” the announcement cited Joe Pisano, chief executive of the Jade group, as saying.

He added: “Our strategic intention is to roll out more of these agile online collaborations, as we continue to provide land-based operations with a lifeline in the digital world.”

In June, Jade had announced two new sports betting products: online gaming platform Jade Sportsbet, for the Philippine market; and another called Lucky Yeti, for the Indian market.

Wednesday’s statement said JadeSportsBet.com, had already been “certified and regulated” by Pagcor. Subsequently, in collaboration with its retail partners, the product was “now ready to accept player registration”.

The release said the product offered a “unique combination of pricing models,” as well as a “selection of odds from the industry’s best data feed suppliers”.

It further stated: “Philippines players can now enjoy access to the most sophisticated and reactive prices on the sports they love, both pre-game and in-play, with basketball, tennis, football and boxing… proving particularly popular”.

The announcement cited an upcoming super welterweight boxing match, featuring Filipino star Manny Pacquiao, as an example of a betting category popular with Philippines consumers.