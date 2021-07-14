Japan IR law, casino regulations, effective from July 19

Japan’s Integrated Resorts (IR) Implementation Act, key legislation in its steps towards a licensed casino industry, is to take effect on July 19, according to a resolution on Tuesday of the national cabinet.

Based on information collated by GGRAsia’s Japan correspondent, the enforcement regulations of the Japan Casino Regulatory Commission will also be finalised and take effect on July 19.

Recent commentary from local governments in Japan interested in hosting a large-scale casino complex with facilities for tourism and meetings – venues known in Japan as integrated resorts (IRs) – indicate that any such facilities are only likely to open in 2026 at the earliest.

Japan’s draft regulations for casinos recently underwent a period of public consultation up to May 9.

The regulations are said to encompass, among other things, the basics of casino operations and oversight measures.

They include: casino licence procedures and background checks; authorisation of major shareholders; verification of casino employees; authorised casino games and rules; gross gaming revenue (GGR) calculation; internal controls for casino operations; and the size of gaming areas, and their structural and technical standards.

Japanese scholar Toru Mihara was among a number of experts that recently provided commentary to GGRAsia on Japan’s regulatory framework for casinos. He said the aim of the regulations was to be “sufficiently stringent” to ensure the “integrity and safety” of casino operations.

The IR Implementation Act was promulgated on July 26, 2018, with the proviso it would become effective within three years.

The Act stipulated that the basic policy for the development of integrated resorts should be put forward within two years of the law’s promulgation, according to information previously collated by GGRAsia’s Japan correspondent. The legislation also stated that the national government should set up a casino management commission within 18 months of the Act’s promulgation.