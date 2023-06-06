JCM eyes US$276mln annual sales three years from now

Japan Cash Machine Co Ltd, also known as JCM Global, says it is targeting net sales of JPY38.50 billion (US$275.9 million) in the fiscal year ending March 2026, as part of the group’s medium-term management plan up to 2032. That is about 52 percent higher than its net sales for the 12 months to March this year.

JCM, a firm listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, makes machines that validate banknotes and handle currency, as well as printers for casino gaming machines and other gaming hardware-related devices.

“In the field of money-handling equipment, which is currently our main business, the trend toward contactless/non-face-to-face payment and the shift to cashless payment is becoming more pronounced” after Covid-19, stated the firm.

“The group has formulated the plan as a guide to the direction we should take in the future, based on these changes in the business environment,” it added.

In the document, JCM said its goal was to achieve annual operating income of JPY3.08 billion by March 2026, with net income of JPY2.50 billion.

The company reported net sales of JPY25.26 billion in the 12 months to March 31 this year, and net profit of nearly JPY3.15 billion.

“Demand is expected to continue to grow,” said the firm in its latest annual report published in May. It added that it would seek to expand its businesses, including via “newly established sales subsidiaries”.

JCM said it expected consolidate net sales of JPY28.60 billion for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. It forecast an operating income of JPY1.50 billion, with net income expected to reach JPY1.10 billion.

The volume of net sales is expected to grow to JPY35.00 billion in the year to March 31, 2025; and net income to just below JPY2.09 billion.

In the plan, the company said it aimed to “capture a high-market share in the niche market of money handling equipment, which has been one of the group’s strengths to date”.

JCM also stated that it was seeking “new niche markets for the ‘cashless’ era”, which it said was “a major trend these days”.

The group however acknowledged that this was a period for “planting seeds”, in order to achieve the proposed “long-term” targets. “We will place the highest priority on expanding existing businesses, which are showing signs of recovery” after the pandemic, and “promote further strengthening” of its earnings structure.

The company also said it would “aim to promote up-front investments to acquire new business areas”.

In January, JCM said in a market-outlook posting that it expected to see “more casinos adopt cashless payment technology”, and “more automation adopted by gaming properties in 2023”.