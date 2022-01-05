JCM in North America supply deal with Caesars

Japan Cash Machine Co Ltd, also known as JCM Global, says it has an exclusive master-supply agreement with United States-based casino group Caesars Entertainment Inc, a firm that last year was proposed as operating partner for a mooted gaming resort in Wakayama, Japan.

According to a Tuesday press release, JCM will provide its banknote-validation and thermal-printing technology to more than 50 Caesars Entertainment venues in the U.S. and Canada.

Previously, JCM had separate master-supplier agreements with U.S. regional casino business Eldorado Resorts Inc and Caesars Entertainment Corp. Those two entities merged in July 2020, to form Caesars Entertainment Inc.

“As a combined group, we are very pleased to continue our strategic relationship with JCM,” said Josh Jones, chief marketing officer of Caesars Entertainment, as cited in the release.

JCM’s technology related to casino business operations was “field-proven to enhance the guest experience, increase security, and boost operational efficiencies,” said Dave Kubajak, JCM senior vice president of sales, marketing, and operations, as quoted in the Tuesday announcement.

Under the deal, JCM will supply its iVizion bill validator (pictured in a file photo), its GEN5 thermal printer, and its Intelligent Cash Box management system for gaming operations.

According to JCM, the products can be used in conjunction with its Fuzion electronic gaming machine management system, which it says provides “new opportunities for revenue, heightened security, increased productivity, and marketing and promotions” for casinos.