Kangwon Land casino back to pre-pandemic hours

Apr 18, 2022 Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck  

From Monday (April 18) Kangwon Land is restoring its casino opening hours to pre-pandemic ones, i.e., opening daily at 10am, and closing at 6am the following day.

So said a representative of Kangwon Land Inc, the operator of the resort (pictured), in response to a telephone enquiry from GGRAsia. Most recently, Kangwon Land casino – the only such facility in South Korea permitted to offer bets to locals – had been operating from 10am until midnight, daily.

According to the company representative, Kangwon Land will maintain its current pandemic-related operating capacity – a maximum of 3,000 customers to be allowed on the premises at a time, which is 50 percent of pre-pandemic level.

Players and staff must maintain the mask-wearing rule.

The restoration of pre-pandemic casino opening hours coincides with a Friday announcement by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, further easing social distancing rules, including a relaxation of opening hours for restaurants, cafes, and bars.

People are still required to wear a mask at indoor and outdoor places frequented by the public.

