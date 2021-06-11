Kangwon Land casino guest capacity to rise to 50pct of max

Kangwon Land, the only casino resort in South Korea permitted to offer bets to locals, is likely to be allowed soon to increase its maximum guest capacity for the casino floor, to 50 percent of normal levels.

The move from a current maximum of 1,200 guests, i.e. 20 percent of normal capacity; to 3,000, i.e., 50 percent of normal capacity, would be dependent on a redesignation of the local Covid-19 alert level, and would take place from Monday (June 14).

Kangwon Land resort (pictured), run by Korea Exchange-listed Kangwon Land Inc, is in a remote upland area outside the South Korean capital, Seoul.

An official from Jeongseon county, where Kangwon Land sits, confirmed the likely casino capacity increase after a telephone enquiry from GGRAsia on Friday.

The county’s capacity-increase proposal had been made on Thursday. The move coincided with the surrounding Gangwon province’s renumbering – as part of a national initiative – of so-called social distancing protocols.

As a result, the former “Level 1.5” standard, and all other intermediate standards between the old “Level 1” to the old “Level 3”, are being abolished. A new system, from “Level 1” up to “Level 4” will take its place.

Gangwon province, currently at Level 1.5 – which permits Kangwon Land’s casino to run at only 20 percent of guest capacity according to the Jeongseon county official – will be redesignated as Level 1, and therefore 50 percent of capacity, added the official.

It was not clear from available information, if that renumbering of alert levels meant the safety risk to the public had actually decreased.

A representative with Kangwon Land Inc told GGRAsia by telephone on Friday that the resort was preparing for the higher capacity, but the timing of the change could be June 14 or possibly even later.

Kangwon Land recorded a KRW40.9-billion (US$36.7-million) net loss in the first of quarter 2021, compared to a net loss of KRW156.1 billion in the prior-year period.

As of 9am on Friday, Jeongseon county had recorded 55 Covid-19 infections with no fatality since the onset of the crisis last year, according to the Jeongseon county website.

As of 12am on Friday, South Korea had recorded 556 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. It took the country’s tally of confirmed cases to 146,859, including 1,981 fatalities, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare.