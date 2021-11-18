Karl Lagerfeld Hotel at Grand Lisboa Palace to open Dec 3

The Karl Lagerfeld Hotel (pictured), a high-end accommodation tower at the Grand Lisboa Palace casino resort, is scheduled to open to the public in December, according to an announcement on social media by its promoter. The new hotel is accepting bookings from December 3, according to the property’s website.

Grand Lisboa Palace will become home to the first hotel ever designed by the late Mr Lagerfeld, one of the most recognised designers in the world, who had worked as a couturier for fashion brands including Chanel and Fendi. He died in February 2019 in Paris, France.

SJM Holdings had previously mentioned that the Karl Lagerfeld Hotel would have up to 270 guestrooms and suites in a “20-storey tower”.

This is the first time that Mr Lagerfeld and his team designed an entire hotel. Among its features will be an enormous sculpture of Mr Lagerfeld’s pet cat ‘Choupette’ at the lobby, while Mr Lagerfeld’s own silhouette graces the room keys, according to a previous report from media outlet Tatler Asia.

The HKD39-billion (US$5-billion) Grand Lisboa Palace, SJM Holdings Ltd’s initial foray into Macau’s Cotai district, had its first-phase opening on July 30.

The initial-phase launch of Grand Lisboa Palace included casino space, 300 guest rooms at the firm’s self-branded Grand Lisboa Palace Macau hotel, some restaurants, and space for events.

When fully operational, the property is to feature a total of 1,892 rooms and suites in three hotel towers, including a Grand Lisboa Palace Macau hotel, the Karl Lagerfeld Hotel, and a “Palazzo Versace”-branded hotel.

Brokerage JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Ltd said in a note earlier this month that SJM Holdings would open “the Karl Lagerfeld Hotel (partially) with some retail shops in the fourth quarter” this year. That would be “followed by three VIP rooms and the [Palazzo] Versace hotel in first quarter 2022, and the rest of retail/food and beverage/hotels throughout 2022,” it added.