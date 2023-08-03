Konami gaming, systems profit up 140pct y-o-y fiscal 1Q

Japanese leisure conglomerate Konami Group Corp said on Thursday that revenue in its gaming and systems division – including casino equipment – rose by 29.9 percent year-on-year in the fiscal first quarter ending June 30. Such revenue was JPY10.0 billion (US$69.6 million), compared to JPY7.70 billion in the prior-year quarter.

The group said in guidance issued with the results, it expected gaming and systems revenue for the full fiscal year to be JPY39.0 billion.

The gaming segment recorded a profit of JPY1.97 billion in the reporting quarter, up 139.5 percent from a year earlier. Guidance there for full-year profit from the segment was JPY6.50 billion.

The gaming and systems division of the Japanese entertainment conglomerate’s business includes the supply of casino slot machines and casino floor management systems.

In the casino gaming segment, Konami Group operates outside Japan via Konami Australia Pty Ltd and U.S.-based Konami Gaming Inc.

Konami Group said in its Thursday announcement: “Following the core markets of North America and Australia, the Asian market shows recovery.”

It added, referring to a casino-operations product produced by the group, that the “highly acclaimed casino management system Synkros continues to expand [its] install base at casino facilities.”

Konami Group is also involved in the Japan-focused pachinko games segment, as well as in digital entertainment – including video games and mobile games – and sports.

Group-wide revenue for all activities in the period rose 1.0 percent year-on-year, to JPY72.63 billion in the quarter to June 30.

Net profit for Konami Group in the three months to June 30 stood at JPY13.38 billion, up 17.0 percent from the prior-year period.

For fiscal year ending March 31, Konami Group’s profit was just over JPY54.81 billion, an increase of nearly 70 percent year-on-year.